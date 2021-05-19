WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and had major praise for WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai.

Michaels, who has worked extensively with Kai at the WWE Performance Center, said Kai is a special part of the NXT women’s division.

“We have an incredibly talented roster, especially our women, but look at Dakota,” Michaels said. “She’s a special one. Let’s use the WarGames match [from December] as an example. Look at the a—kicking she took, bouncing around and getting back. That’s an art, and she’s mastering it.”

Michaels continued and commented on why he’s impressed with Kai.

“What you see Dakota doing, I always pictured myself in that role because I wanted to Ping-Pong around the ring for my opponent,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I became who I became in the business, so watching Dakota, I am so impressed.”

Michaels continued with the praise and said he’s not sure if everyone gets or appreciates all Kai does, and what she brings to the table.

“I don’t want to say she feels under the radar, but I don’t know if everyone gets or appreciates everything Dakota Kai does and everything she brings to the table,” HBK said. “She is such a workhorse. She’s really helped propel Raquel, and I keep going back to that WarGames match. She is unbelievable, and doesn’t think twice about the sacrifice that is involved and necessary. She works to the hilt, which is hard not to like and appreciate.”

Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will face Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart on next Tuesday’s NXT episode. The winners will move closer to challenging Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

