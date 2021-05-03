The new “Two Dudes with Attitudes” edition of WWE Untold is live on Peacock and the WWE Network, telling the story of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and “Diesel” Kevin Nash, and their time together.

As seen below, Michaels spoke with TMZ and discussed how they elevated each other in WWE.

“Kevin was a really big part of my life and really… obviously of my career, in taking my singles career, to, and I would arguably say to that main event level,” Michaels said. “I felt like I was doing pretty darn well transitioning from Sherri to myself, but it was sort of in that Intercontinental Championship area and then I think as Kevin joined me in that time, we were able to take one another to another level within the WWE.

“When you’re in it doing it, it all happens very fast and you don’t really have a time to look back and think about that, so every time they come with these documentaries it’s always fun to be able to take some time and focus and talk about the appreciation you have for that time.”

Michaels also admitted that he and Nash were “troublemakers” at times, but they both became very big players in pro wrestling and that is sometimes mind-blowing.

“You look back at it with clearly fond memories. I think everybody would know by now that there certainly were times where we brought out the best from an in-the-ring standpoint and taking ourselves to another level, maybe less though personally, you know… we were kind of troublemakers,” Michaels admitted. “But again to look back on it now again obviously… very fond, I think to both of us, we really can appreciate where it took us in the eyes of the wrestling business as a whole. We both became very big players, so to speak, within the wrestling business, and that aspect of it is sometimes mind-blowing.”

Michaels was also asked if he had any great stories from their time together. He recalled the beginning and how he saw some of comedian Andrew Dice Clay in Nash’s “Vinnie Vegas” character from WCW. He went on about how their run together quickly led to a life-long friendship.

“Well, honestly the one that always stands out to me, really, is the beginning, because just the way it came about,” Michaels said. “I had seen him on WCW as Vinnie Vegas. I can remember at that time coming off believing that Andrew Dice Clay was the funniest guy and he sort of had an aspect of that in Vinnie Vegas and seeing it and then of course quite some time later talking to Rick Steiner about it, and him mentioning him and wanting to have a bodyguard.

“So just the way, again for me now I look back and certain things were… in the real world you guys call them ‘coincidences’ but me in my faith world, I sort of look at everything as placed in a certain way to bring me on the path where I eventually went, and Kevin obviously was a huge part of that. I really think about that beginning one and just being two complete strangers, being thrust together and how quickly that turned into a life-long friendship. I’m old and soft now, I’m very sentimental about that stuff now.”

You can see footage from Michaels’ TMZ interview below: