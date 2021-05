As part of this weekend’s Double Or Nothing fan fest, AEW taped 13 matches for both Dark: Elevation and Dark in front of a live crowd in Jacksonville.

The below spoiler results are according to F4Online.com:

Mondays AEW Dark: Elevation Results:

* Thunder Rosa defeated Reka Tehaka

* The Acclaimed defeated The Tate Twins

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Robyn Renegade

* Varsity Blonds defeated Chaos Project

* Nyla Rose & Allie defeated Red Velvet & Big Swole

* Penta El Zero M defeated Jack Evans

* Tay Conti defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Jungle Boy defeated JD Drake

Tuesday’s AEW Dark Results:

* Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) defeated Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

* Kris Statlander defeated Robyn Renegade

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels) defeated TH2 & Serpentico

* Red Velvet defeated Diamante

* Jungle Boy defeated Bear Bronson

According to F4Online.com, the matches were taped Friday before Dynamite and Saturday as part of the fan festival.