Independent wrestler “Spyder” Nate Webb announced on social media early this morning that he is stepping away from in-ring wrestling indefinitely.

According to his below statement, his body, mind, and soul are “beaten down to an extreme extent.”

My body, mind, and soul are beaten down to an extreme extent. I am stepping away from active wrestling indefinitely. Thank you to everyone that has kept me going for so long! I love you all and hope to get back to normal. Much love and bless you all!

AEW’s Joey Janela was one of many to comment on the news.

He wrote, “Cmon Nate…. one more with me!”

Nate Webb made his pro wrestling debut in 1999.

In his long career, he wrestled in several companies such as CZW, MTV’s Wrestling Society X, GCW, ROH, IWA Mid-South, NWA Midwest, and Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws.

Some of the titles he held include the CZW World Tag Team Championship, NWA Indiana Heavyweight Championship, and the IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship.

Below is his tweet as well as a video of a 2005 IWA Mid-South match between Webb and WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.