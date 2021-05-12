A Steel Cage main event has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted earlier, it was announced on tonight’s show that Bronson Reed will get his title shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano next Tuesday night.

In an update, Reed vs. Gargano will now take place inside a Steel Cage. Tonight’s show saw Gargano and Austin Theory attack Reed in the locker room. Reed then went to NXT General Manager William Regal and had the Steel Cage match made for next week.

WWE has also announced Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark for next Tuesday’s NXT show.

Stark and Storm have been feuding for a few weeks now, and Stark defeated Storm on the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff Pre-show last month.

As noted, a big main event and an in-ring debut have also been announced for the May 25 NXT episode. You can click here for those details.

Stay tuned for updates on the next few NXT shows.