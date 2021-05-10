WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (Charles Wright) is set for an appearance on WWE’s Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

WWE announced earlier this month that a new episode of Austin’s interview series would premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network later this month.

In an update, The Godfather took to Instagram and revealed that he recently filmed an interview with Austin for the show.

There is no word yet on when The Godfather’s episode will air, but it should be later this month, the weekend of May 22 or the weekend of May 29.

Stay tuned for updates.