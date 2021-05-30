AEW star Sting spoke with Garrett Martin from Paste Magazine on May 28 about AEW’s upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Sting and Darby Allin are facing Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page at Sunday’s pay-per-view. The match will mark Sting’s first AEW in-ring match.

During the interview, Sting revealed that he’s working a lot on mobility. He also shared that he’s still feeling the effects of the powerbomb that he took from Brian Cage in February.

“I’m trying to work a lot on mobility, that’s for sure,” Sting revealed. “I don’t recover as quick as I used to, either, so I have to really watch how I train, so I don’t overtrain because, I’m telling you, you just don’t recover the same. I’m still feeling the effects of the powerbomb that I took from Brian Cage [in February 2021]. There are a few kinks I still have from that one.”

Sting added that he’s trying to get his heart rate up as much as he can, so he can keep up with these “young guys.”

“Otherwise, I’m preparing the same,” he said. “It’s the same kind of stuff, I just have to think about when I do it and what intensity levels and all that. I’m trying to get the heart rate up as much as I possibly can, so the stamina’s there to go with these young guys. Yeah, I’m getting ready — I am ready.”

To read his full interview with Paste Magazine, please click here.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The current card is available at this link.