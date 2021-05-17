Former WWE Champion The Rock recently took to Twitter and posted a response to WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari, who had posted about buying a new washer & dryer for his mother.

Daivari commented on how he wasn’t able to buy his mom a car or house like The Rock has, but he’s still happy his job allows him to take care of his parents.

“While I wasn’t able to get my mom a car or a house like @TheRock (not yet at least [winking face emoji]) I was able to buy her a new washer/dryer when her’s broke. I’m happy my job allows me to take care of those who took care of me,” Daivari wrote.

Rock wrote back and said he understands the WWE grind, and hopefully the WWE crews will be able to get back on the road soon.

“Love this post. One day you will buy your mama everything you want to buy her. I know the grind so keep working hard in the ring brother and hopefully you guys will get back out on the road soon taking care of the people. (tell your mama I said hi and she must be very proud),” Rock replied.

Daivari responded, “Thank you! Not only have you inspired my career, but also how to be a good man too.”

Rock also responded to one of the replies to his original tweet back to Daivari. A fan tweeted a photo of his new tattoo that pays tribute to Rock’s late father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away on January 15 of last year.

“Wow this caught me off guard a bit. My old man would’ve LOVED to have seen this. This is a first. Thank you! Actually, I think the Soulman is seeing this right now [flexed biceps emoji] [sparkles emoji] In spirit,” Rock wrote.

You can see the full tweets below, including replies from Samsung:

