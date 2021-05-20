The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson is reportedly making progress at the WWE Performance Center as she trains for her eventual WWE NXT debut.

Simone was the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of this year, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that the second most-improved in squats for January – May was Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren Pawalek, Ava Storie). Story was just released from her WWE contract on Wednesday of this week.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Simone had began training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a contract. Simone still has not made her NXT debut and it’s been reported that she likely won’t for some time as she trains and learns the sport.

There’s no word on when we might see Simone on NXT TV. We noted before how she’s recently done some modeling for Aleister Black’s Blxck Mass Clothing company. It was also just reported that Simone filmed some kind of footage with Zelina Vega at the Performance Center, ahead of Vega’s return to the company.

Stay tuned for more on Simone in WWE.