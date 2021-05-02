Tony Deppen won the ROH World TV Championship against Tracy Williams on this weekend’s ROH TV, which premiered in syndication. Williams had previously beat Dragon Lee for the title at the 19th Anniversary PPV in March.

Yesterday, Deppen reacted to a fan tweeting out the news.

“Cats out of the bag,” Deppen responded. “Oh, and I’m still an independent wrestler!”

Deppen joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily last month and noted that he hadn’t signed with Ring of Honor.

“I’m still an independent contractor,” Deppen revealed. “There will be more things to come. People are thinking I’m trying to work them, but no, I’m not signed to them at all.”

Deppen is currently in the stable, Violence Unlimited, also featuring Brody King, Homicide, and Chris Dickinson.