A WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was announced early on during tonight’s NXT show that Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Title against Bronson Reed during next week’s show.

The match was officially announced during tonight’s NXT opener, which saw NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeat Austin Theory while Gargano watched from ringside.

Reed became the new #1 contender by defeating Theory on the April 27 NXT show. Reed vs. Gargano will be a rematch from the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event, which saw Gargano retain after interference from Theory.

