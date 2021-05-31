AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with the media in a post-show scrum. He spoke on Double or Nothing as well as other topics.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Khan about his recent promo where he took shots at WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

Tony Khan was specifically addressing a report about WWE and NJPW having talks with one another on a possible working relationship. Khan explains why he chose to cut the promo.

“I talked to New Japan, and I asked them if they thought it would be a good idea for a good promo and they thought it was great,” Khan revealed. “I thought it would be a good promo, and so it made sense. We have a lot of stuff going with New Japan, and everyone’s welcome to talk to each other in the wrestling business, but we’ve done some great stuff with New Japan over these last few weeks. And I think we’re going to do some great things moving forward, and I’m excited it.”