As noted earlier, AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo ahead of Friday’s AEW Dynamite in which he called out WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

Khan addressed reports of WWE holding talks with NJPW about WWE potentially becoming the exclusive North American partner for the Japanese wrestling promotion.

After pointing to AEW’s own working partnership with NJPW over the past few months, Khan referred to Nick Khan as “some con-man from Connecticut.”

He said, “There’s only room for one Khan in the wrestling business, Nick, and it’s me. It’s Tony Khan, it’s not some con-man from Connecticut. Have a fun show tonight, Nick. See you on Dynamite.”

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone, who appeared in the promo alongside his boss, has taken to Twitter to tout Tony Khan’s promo skills.

If anyone watches this video and still claims that @TonyKhan can’t do promos, then you know that that person is full of s--t. (That was one take btw!)

