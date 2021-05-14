Chris Jericho is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury.

It was previously reported that no one from The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle suffered any significant injuries in last week’s Blood & Guts match, but word now is that Jericho suffered a legitimate elbow injury.

Jericho was expected by some to be held off TV for a week or two to sell the big cage bump from the finish to the Blood & Guts match, but he appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite show with his left elbow taped up and in a brace. In an update, it was reported by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jericho is legitimately injured.

Alvarez later discussed the injury on Wrestling Observer Live and said Jericho suffered a legitimate injury in falling off the Blood & Guts cage, possibly a fracture of the elbow.

There is no word yet on the severity of Jericho’s injury, or if he will miss any in-ring time.

Jericho did not wrestle on this week’s show but The Inner Circle did interrupt The Pinnacle’s Blood & Guts celebration in a segment that ended with The Pinnacle getting soaked by a vehicle full of “bubbly” that Jericho was riding in.

The feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle is set to continue at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. This week’s show saw MJF challenge The Inner Circle to a Stadium Stampede match, and if The Inner Circle loses they must disband forever. The challenge was not accepted on Dynamite, but the match is expected to be confirmed soon.

