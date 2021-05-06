Salina de la Renta is reportedly done with MLW.

As noted, last night’s season finale of MLW Fusion ended with the reveal of Azteca Underground’s El Jefe, Dario Cueto. The storylines have had Azteca Underground, ran by Cueto, acquiring de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, and de la Renta finding herself in trouble with the organization due to recent happenings. Salina was “kidnapped” last week, and her being captured last night by Cueto was said to be her “swan song,” according to PWInsider.

MLW reportedly opted not to finish de la Renta up, and she will not be returning to the promotion going forward. The vignette that aired last night was the final appearance for her character, as it was implied that she was sacrificed off-camera, by Cueto.

Cueto is played by Spanish film & TV star Luis Fernandez-Gil. PWInsider has confirmed that he is now signed to a long-term MLW contract. Fernandez-Gil made his pro wrestling debut in 2014 as the boss of Lucha Underground, until he was shot and killed off at the end of season three. He then played the role of Dario’s father, Antonio Cueto, in season four, until the final episode aired in November 2018. The Cueto character was later brought back to life in a bizarre angle with Aerostar.

MLW has plans for the Cueto character to be a regular part of the new season of Fusion, which will begin taping on Saturday, July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. It was noted that since there has been talk of a second MLW series being launched, and as the company starts with Vice TV, it is possible that the series could involve the Azteca Underground storyline and concept. Cueto made a reference in last night’s vignette to the idea of a new temple being created, something that Azteca Underground has also teased on their official Twitter account in recent weeks.

The post-credits scene that aired on last night’s Fusion season finale was filmed in secret last month, in Los Angeles. Only a few select people in the company were involved or even aware of the segment being produced, and they were reportedly sworn to keep it a secret.

MLW Founder Court Bauer noted to PWInsider last night, “Just like with Vice, we delivered on the hype with tonight’s season finale. We started this mystery storyline last June dropping breadcrumbs on Pulp FUSION and almost a year later, fans got the satisfaction of the return of one of wrestling’s truly great villains.”

