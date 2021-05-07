Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace has re-signed with the company.

Grace’s new multi-year contract was first announced during an interview on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, and later confirmed by Impact.

Grace originally signed a two year contract in October 2018. She is a one-time Knockouts Champion, and currently holds the Knockouts Tag Team Titles with Rachael Ellering after defeating Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan at the recent Rebellion pay-per-view. Steelz and Hogan will get their rematch at Under Siege on May 15.

Grace also has her new “Punching Up!” column debuting in the June 2021 issue of PWI, as seen below.

Stay tuned for more.