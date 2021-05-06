Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram this week to show off his 13-week body transformation.

Ciampa wiped clean his Twitter and Instagram feeds a while back but he returned to Instagram this week with a post showing off how he’s improved his physique in just 13 weeks. He noted that he’s done 11 cardio sessions and 5 weight training sessions per week, while eating 6 prepped meals per day.

Ciampa thanked his wife and revealed some of the motivation for the transformation – celebrating two years since career-ending neck surgery, wanting to push himself beyond his limits without using “being a dad” as an excuse, turning 36, and taking control of things he can’t control. He called it as much of a mental health journey as a physical health journey, and said he loved every second of it.

On a related note, Ciampa also returned to Twitter this week with a response to praise from WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, making it known that he wants a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card in 2022.

Waltman wrote, “Ciampa is always in good shape, but he’s walking around like it’s still WrestleMania week ffs.”

“WrestleMania season started April 12th, yeah? Don’t think I’ve ever been on that show… #2022,” Ciampa responded.

Ciampa is currently teaming with Timothy Thatcher on the WWE NXT brand. They defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans on this Tuesday’s NXT TV show. WWE noted that this match moved Ciampa and Thatcher closer to the NXT Tag Team Titles, currently held by MSK. Ciampa lost to NXT UK Champion WALTER in one of the top matches from the recent “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

13 week transformation. No cheat meals. Prepped, weighed, and cooked six meals a day, every day. Roughly eleven cardio sessions per week. Five weight training sessions. HUGE thanks to my wife for allowing me to commit to this and fully supporting my journey. I know I’m insane, but she gets me. And I could not have done it without my trainer AJ aka @cementfactory and my training partners, the Dump Boys. Lots of motivating factors: Celebrating being two years removed from career ending neck surgery, wanting to push myself beyond my limits without using “being a dad” as an excuse, turning thirty-six years old, and taking control of the things that I can control… this was as much a mental health journey as it was a physical health journey. The best part is that I enjoyed every second of it. [black heart emoji]