WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black took to Instagram today to show off his 7-month body transformation.

Black noted that he has spent the past 7 months working out with Josh Frye, an online fitness coach who works with WWE Superstars and other people around the world. 7 months goes back to when Black last wrestled a match for WWE, which was the No DQ loss to Kevin Owens on the October 12 RAW show. Black was drafted to SmackDown that night and has been off TV since the vignettes for his return started airing on SmackDown a few weeks back.

Black revealed how he started as a “depressed 217 pounds” and went to 191 pounds at his lowest, and is now back up to 196 pounds. He credited several people for helping with his transformation – Frye, MMA athlete and trainer Jeff Chan, MMA athlete and trainer Liam Harrison, Juggernaut Coaching, and Sean Hayes, who is the Director of Strength & Conditioning at the WWE Performance Center.

Black commented, “I’ve never been a physical ‘monster’ but I’ve always pride myself of having the conditioning of a pro. I’ve always looked at what I do and dissected it into what is functional Vs. What wouldn’t work for me. As a kid I would find people that would teach me breakdance because it would give me rhythm, athleticism and footwork that I needed for kickboxing that I would later apply to wrestling and Sports Entertainment. This was the same mind set I needed to make some changes. If anything to take away here is whatever you wish to accomplish always dissect what it is made of and strengthen all those attributes so that they enhance the overall goal.”

Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton responded to Black’s post in the comments section and wrote, “You’re one of kind. Keep that body healthy.”

Black responded, “@randyorton I appreciate you.”

WWE began airing return vignettes for Black three weeks ago. The third vignette in the series was scheduled to air on last Friday’s Throwback SmackDown, but it was pulled from the show due to time constraints. It’s likely that the third vignette for Black’s return will air this Friday on the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Stay tuned for more on Black. You can see his full Instagram post below, along with a screenshot of the exchange he had with Orton: