Triple H is excited to watch new RAW Superstar Mansoor on Monday nights going forward.

Soon after Mansoor debuted on this week’s RAW, The Game tweeted the following:

“I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXTand #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw!”

After signing his contract in a backstage segment, Mansoor answered Sheamus’ Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title. The match ended in a DQ after Humberto Carrillo attacked Sheamus out of nowhere to continue their feud. Sheamus then laid out both Mansoor and Humberto with a pair of Brogue Kicks.

As noted before, Mansoor went into his RAW debut with a 49-match winning streak on WWE TV, including singles and multi-man matches. The last time he was unsuccessful was at an NXT live event in August 2019.

See below for Triple H’s tweet: