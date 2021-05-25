– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a women’s tag team match with two teams who are looking to move closer to a title shot from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The match will see former champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart face the inaugural champions, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the match.

“Two teams comprised of four athletes looking to represent their division and their brand to the ENTIRE world!!! @ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon take on @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm ET! #WWENXT,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.

– New NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed received his custom title plates this afternoon. You can see a photo of the plates below. Reed will be on tonight’s show to celebrate last week’s Steel Cage title win over Johnny Gargano, and to officially kick off The Colossal Era in NXT.

– RAW Superstar John Morrison will be live-tweeting tonight’s NXT show as his wife Franky Monet (fka Taya Valkyrie) makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut. Morrison tweeted the following video to hype tonight’s show.

It’s interesting to note that WWE is not hiding the relationship between Morrison and Monet. Franky tweeted the following message on Monday, with a photo of she and her husband, and that was re-tweeted by the official WWE account.

There is no word yet on who Monet will be facing in her debut tonight, but we will keep you updated. Be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.