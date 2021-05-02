Impact has announced on social media today two matches for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling.

The first match is NJPW star Juice Robinson vs. Doc Gallows. Robinson and David Finlay are the current Impact Tag Team Champions.

As noted, Robinson, Finlay, and Eddie Edwards will face Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers at Under Seige on May 15.

The second match is Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan. Jordynne Grace and Ellering are the current Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions. They became the new champions after defeating Hogan and Tasha Steelz at Rebellion.

Below is the updated line-up for Thursday’s show:

* Juice Robinson vs. Doc Gallows

* Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan

* NJPW’s El Phantasmo makes his Impact debuts

* Number one contender qualifying match: Moose vs. James Storm

* Number one contender qualifying match: Rhino vs. Chris Sabin

* Number one contender qualifying match: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju