WWE announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW. WWE looks to be billing next week as “Tag Team Week.”

Also announced for Monday, Xavier Woods takes on Randy Orton as the feud between The New Day and R-K-Bro continue.

Below is the updated card:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell

* Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald

* The Miz returns to host MizTV with John Morrison, featuring guests Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton