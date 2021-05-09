WWE announced Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will team up with Charlotte against Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke. As noted, Asuka and Charlotte are set to meet WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.
An eight-man tag match has also been announced: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. WWE RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker.
Below is the updated card:
* Bobby Lashley with MVP vs. Drew McIntyre (Non-Title Match)
* Charlotte and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke
* Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. WWE RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker
