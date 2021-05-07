Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, the 6-Way #1 Contenders matches concluded with three more challengers added to the high-stakes Six-Way Match at Under Siege on Saturday, May 15.

Chris Sabin, Trey Miguel and Moose will join Matt Cardona, Chris Bey and Sami Callihan for a shot at becoming the No. 1 Contender to challenge the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega at a later date.

Below is the updated card for Under Siege:

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

Six-Way Match – Winner Will Recieve No. 1 Contender Spot for the Impact World Championship:

Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

Under Siege will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, May 15.

– Speaking of title shots, next week, Havok and Rosemary will clash for a Knockouts Championship opportunity against Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege.

For the last two weeks, Purrazzo has gone around and flaunted her undefeated streak since winning back the Knockouts Championship at Turning Point last November. In her eyes, she thinks she has beaten everyone in the Knockouts locker room. On tonight’s show, Rosemary and Havok called “The Virtuosa” out on her lies.

With that said, Purrazzo came up with an idea for Havok and Rosemary to square off on next week’s show. Executive Vice President of Impact, Scott D’Amore, granted Purrazzo’s request. This may backfire on Purrazzo, who has had a strong run with the title since winning it back last year. With two of the most unruly contenders set to duel, who will become the next challenger to Purrazzo’s highly acclaimed championship?

– Also set for next week, an X-Division Scramble match will take place to determine who will be Josh Alexander’s next opponent for the X-Division Championship on May 15. The men who will duke it out for a shot include TJP, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, Acey Romero, Ace Austin and NJPW’s El Phantasmo. ELP had a fantastic debut on tonight’s show, outmaneuvering indie sensation and AEW Dark/Elevation star, VSK. Can the Bullet Club affiliate capitalize on his first title shot in Impact?

– Lastly, the Impact World Tag Team Champion David Finlay will face Karl Anderson in a singles contest.

Juice Robinson, Finlay’s tag partner and other Impact World Tag Team champion, was thrown to the wolves tonight when he faced Doc Gallows. Although Gallows successfully defeated Robinson in their scheduled bout, The Good Brothers and the Unified Impact World Champion Kenny Omega couldn’t help but continue the beatdown on Robinson after his significant loss. Eddie Edwards, FinJuice’s partners for next Saturday, ran out to even the odds. But Edwards didn’t stand a chance as The Good Brothers and Omega knocked him out after Finlay attempted to come in and save his partner. Can Finlay seek revenge for his Robinson?