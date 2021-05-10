WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano shared an update on his and NXT Superstar Candice LeRae’s current home renovation.

He captioned the video, “Our new house is an on going work in progress.. Our latest project was painting a feature wall for our Loft-Theatre-Gaming Room-Nerd Center. We obviously enlisted our Mom’s to help. We’re beyond pumped with how it came out. Wait until you see the finished product in a few weeks!”

As noted on last Tuesday’s show, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Below is the video that Gargano posted: