WWE SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan is determined to improve as an in-ring competitor.

On Sunday, she shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen training with pro wrestler Jason Cade. The video ends with Liv hitting an electric chair lift into a hurricanrana pinning combination.

She captioned the video, “I want it. @wwe.”

While replying to the post, Cade wrote, “We need to show you some advance stuff,” to which Liv said, “teach me!”

AEW star Joey Janela responded, “Should’ve been women’s champion 8 times already! Keep going!”

SmackDown Superstar Natalya also praised Liv for working on her craft.

See below to watch the vidoe: