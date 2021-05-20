Tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on Vice TV will tell the story of the Collision In Korea event, which was put on by NJPW and WCW in April 1995 at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Collision In Korea holds the record for the largest attendance for a pro wrestling event with 190,000 fans on Night 1, and the second-largest attendance for a wrestling event with 165,000 fans on Night 2. WCW ended up airing the event in North America on pay-per-view in August 1995, with just 8 matches from both nights of action.

Night 1 was headlined by Shinya Hashimoto retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Title over Scott Norton in a 20 minute time limit draw, while Night 2 was headlined by WWE Hall of Famers Antonio Inoki and Ric Flair going at it, with Inoki defeating Flair with an enziguri. Others in action at the event included Chris Benoit, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Steiner Brothers, Masahiro Chono, Yuji Nagata, Road Warrior Hawk, Kensuke Sasaki, and more.

Several preview clips for tonight’s episode can be seen below. The show will feature new interviews with Eric Bischoff, Inoki, Scorpio, and Norton, among others.

Bischoff notes in one of these preview clips how Inoki wanted WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for the main event, but The Hulkster quickly declined. Flair was Plan B. Another preview clip features Norton talking about how this was the craziest thing that’s ever happened in his life.

