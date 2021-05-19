WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Today would have been the 75th birthday of The Eighth Wonder of The World, who passed away on January 27, 1993 at the age of 46.

“A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday,” Vince wrote.

Andre, a one-time WWE Champion and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

You can see Vince’s full tweet below: