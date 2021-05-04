WWE SmackDown announcer Kayla Braxon was on tonight’s episode of RAW instead of regular RAW backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick.

It was revealed by Braxton on RAW Talk that Patrick was off duty since his wife gave birth to a baby girl on Monday.

Braxton said, “I’m here to fill in for Kevin, who just had the most beautiful baby. Congrats to him!”

Patrick joined WWE back in Mach to work as the new backstage interviewer for RAW, play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event, and host of RAW Talk.

He took to Twitter to share pictures of his baby girl, Maisie Rose Egan. See below for the pictures: