Ronda Rousey is currently in the middle of filming her ESPN+ series.

It was announced back in December that Rousey would be one of the hosts for the “Peyton’s Places” series. The football-themed documentary series is expanding this season to tell the stories of athletes from other sports leagues, not just football.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Rousey has been filming the series over the past few weeks. The UFC Hall of Famer and former RAW Women’s Champion has been on the road in different cities, and was in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia last week.

We noted before that Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle teased a new project together. They were reportedly filming for the ESPN+ series in Pittsburgh. You can click here for the photo and teaser from their shoot together.

There is no word on when the series will premiere on Disney’s ESPN+ service, but you can see Rousey featured in a new promo below.

Rousey announced back in April that she was 4 months pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.

Rousey has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, but WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated in April that she would be returning soon.

