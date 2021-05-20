Will Ospreay has vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Title due to a neck injury.

NJPW announced today that Ospreay suffered a neck injury back on May 4, and will be returning to the UK for treatment and rehab of the injury.

There is no timetable for Ospreay’s return, so the title has been vacated. NJPW noted that further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Title will be made at a later date.

Ospreay suffered the injury during his win over Shingo Takagi at NJPW’s Wrestling Dontaku Day 2 event on May 4 in Fukuoka, Japan. He won the title from Kota Ibushi back on April 4 at the Sakura Genesis 2021 event, making him the second person to hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

Stay tuned for updates.