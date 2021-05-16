– Below is today’s WWE The Bump featuring a preview of WrestleMania Backlash. The show will feature: Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The show begins today at 1 pm ET.

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram Photos. The collection included: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Charlotte, and The Miz.

– WWE is running a live stream featuring classic Backlash matches with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, Edge, Shawn Michaels, and many others.