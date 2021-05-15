Tamina Snuka won her first-ever major WWE title on Friday night, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Natalya.

Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react to Tamina’s big moment.

While the likes of Charlotte Flair, Lana, Beth Phoenix, Ember Moon, Mickie James and Titus O’Neil posted their congratulatory messages, Sasha Banks and Naomi reminisced over their days with Tamina on Team B.A.D.

Although Tamina had a short stint with the WWE 24/7 title last year, this was her first major championship victory in WWE.

As noted earlier, Triple H posed with Tamina and Natalya for a post-match photo.

See below for the reactions: