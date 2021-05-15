Tamina Snuka won her first-ever major WWE title on Friday night, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Natalya.

Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react to Tamina’s big moment.

While the likes of Charlotte Flair, Lana, Beth Phoenix, Ember Moon, Mickie James and Titus O’Neil posted their congratulatory messages, Sasha Banks and Naomi reminisced over their days with Tamina on Team B.A.D.

Although Tamina had a short stint with the WWE 24/7 title last year, this was her first major championship victory in WWE.

As noted earlier, Triple H posed with Tamina and Natalya for a post-match photo.

See below for the reactions:

These two women have been the rock steady definition of what can happen when you never give up. Congrats @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka …I know your Dads are smiling extra big right now up above!!! #AndNew #WomenILookUpTo pic.twitter.com/k4oAmqzMft — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) May 15, 2021

Congratulations to @TaminaSnuka and @NatbyNature VERY WELL DESERVED ❤️❤️I love you both so much 😍#AndNEW — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 15, 2021

Massive congratulations to @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka

I couldn’t be more proud. I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more. I’m not crying. Mad love, mad respect, #AndNew ♥️ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 15, 2021

You 2 deserve this. An example of hard work, perseverance, and heart. https://t.co/BH2oxYs5zb — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) May 15, 2021

Show them who you are.

Show them why you’re worth fighting for.

Then find a person who also thinks you are worth fighting for.

And fight together.

And don’t stop until you prove them all wrong.

Statement makers, bone breakers & now TITLE TAKERS. #AndNew @TaminaSnuka #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0n4Lm4GXRS — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 15, 2021