Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

.@IkemenJiro_wwe and Ari Sterling make their WWE debuts tomorrow night on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/JpsuIpFNwU — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) May 6, 2021

Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with the debut of Ari Sterling!

Ari Sterling vs. Samir Singh (w/Sunil Singh)