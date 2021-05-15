Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with Asher Hale’s (fka Anthony Henry) purple brand debut.

Asher Hale vs. Ariya Daivari

Both men go straight with a collar and elbow tie-up. Ariya Daivari pushes Asher Hale up towards the corner. Out of the corner, Hale puts Daivari in a tight side headlock. Daivari shoves Hale back into another corner before ramming his shoulder towards Hale’s ribs. Hale locks on another side headlock. Daivari breaks free with two big midsection kicks, followed by a superkick.

Hale catches Daivari and rains in several shots towards the neck and back of Daivari. Hale rocks Daivari with a single-leg dropkick for only a two count! Hale levels Daivari on the outside with a single dropkick again. Daivari bates Hale towards the apron. Hale and Daivari collide in the center of the ring. Daivari ties Hale up in the ropes and takes several swings. Back in the center of the ring, Daivari puts Hale in a powerful sleeper hold. Hale finds a way out with a big powerslam for another near-fall!

Both men slug it out in the center of the ring. Hale levels with a heavy left and two perfect exploder suplexes! Hale catches Daivari in a Northern Lights Suplex. He keeps his momentum on point with an armbar and tornado DDT for another near-fall! Hale climbs up the top rope. Daivari knocks down Hale with an Iconoclasm and a frog splash for a two count! Hale counters Daivari’s hammerlock lariat with an O’Connor rollup for the pinfall victory!

Winner: Asher Hale

– Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz are hanging out and filming their get-together. Ever-Rise encourages The Bollywood Boyz to watch their talk show that airs every Saturday morning.

– We look back on Kushida and Santos Escobar’s 2-Out-Of-3-Falls Match that saw Kushida retain his NXT Cruiserweight Championship this past Tuesday on NXT.

And now, the main event!

Ari Sterling vs. Tony Nese