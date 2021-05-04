The third “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, drew 790,000 viewers on Sunday night at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The two-hour doc drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This is down from last week’s Biography documentary, on WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, which drew 880,000 viewers. That special ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

A midnight replay of the Savage doc drew 237,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo, ranking #64 on the Cable Top 150. A 6pm replay of the Piper documentary from the week before drew 281,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo, ranking #73 on the Cable Top 150.

This week’s Biography viewership was down 10.23% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 14.81% from last week.

Sunday’s third episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, drew 563,000 viewers on A&E at 10pm. The one-hour show drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150.

This is down from last week’s Most Wanted Treasures episode, featuring The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Kane, which drew 769,000 viewers. Last Sunday’s episode drew a 0.27 rating in the key demo, tying for #10 on the Cable Top 150 with the Piper Biography doc.

This week’s Most Wanted Treasures viewership was down 26.79% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 18.52% from last week.

90 Day Fiance on TLC topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating in the key demo, drawing 2.014 million viewers. The NASCAR race on FS1 topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.739 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating in the key demo.

60 Minutes on CBS topped the night in viewership on network TV with 7.619 million viewers. American Idol on ABC topped the night on network TV in the key 18-49 demo with a 0.83 rating.

Below is our WWE on A&E Viewership Tracker:

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Booker T –

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 1 (Mick Foley) – 766,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 2 (The Undertaker & Kane) – 769,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 3 (Jerry Lawler) – 563,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 4 –