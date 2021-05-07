WWE has announced the launch of the original digital content series, “WWE Now Down Under.” The series was created in partnership with the Australian telecommunications company, MATE.

“WWE Now Down Under” will run with nine weekly episodes with an Australian WWE focus, including interviews, news, and behind-the-scenes content with Australian WWE Superstars.

The series is hosted by Australian sports and TV presenter Samantha Riches. It will be available across YouTube and Facebook, regional Instagram and Twitter channels, and WWE.com.

RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley appeared in the debut episode, to discuss her recent WrestleMania success and much more.

Below is WWE’s announcement: