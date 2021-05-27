– Peacock and the WWE Network will release two new indie shows this Saturday, May 29 – ICW Fight Club 173 and wXw We Love Wrestling #9. The ICW show was taped earlier this month, while the wXw show was taped back in April.

– WWE has announced two matches for Friday’s 205 Live episode on Peacock on the WWE Network. Newcomer Asher Hale will face veteran Tony Nese, while newcomer Ari Sterling will face veteran Ariya Daivari.

Last week’s 205 Live episode saw Sterling defeat Hale in singles action. Sterling lost to Nese in singles action the week before that on May 14, but won his debut match the week before that, over Sami Singh. Hale defeated Daivari on the May 14 episode, but lost his debut to Cameron Grimes on the May 4 WWE NXT show.