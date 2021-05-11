WWE officially announced that NXT “TakeOver: In Your House” will be on Sunday, June 13.

“TakeOver: In Your House” will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere at 7 ET/4 PT. In their announcement, WWE also announced that former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill will return to host.

WWE NXT brought back In Your House last June for the first time in more than 21 years. That TakeOver featured the debut of current NXT Champion Karrion Kross, and in the main event, Io Shirai beat Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

As a teaser for this year’s In Your House, WWE ended their announcement with, “What will Kross and company have in store for the NXT Universe when the black-and-gold brand once again takes over?”

As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of NXT “TakeOver: In Your House”.