WWE has announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

The match will see Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The Mysterios defeated Otis and Chad Gable on the April 23 SmackDown show, which apparently moved them into the #1 contender’s spot for the straps.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with RAW shots of Deville, Flair, Brooke, Asuka and Ripley:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)