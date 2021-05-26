WWE has announced the next three dates on the 25-city schedule that marks their return to touring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced today that the July 23 SmackDown will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, while the July 26 RAW will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and the July 30 SmackDown will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10am local time.

WWE will be announcing the remaining 19 dates and cities in the coming weeks. Below is the current announced line-up for the tour:

* July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX

* July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

* July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

* July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

* July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

* July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

Tickets for the Money In the Bank Weekend shows officially went on sale this morning.

The 25-city tour runs through Labor Day on Monday, September 6. Stay tuned for updates.