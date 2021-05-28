WWE has officially announced SummerSlam for Saturday, August 21.

This will be the first time that the biggest show of the summer airs on a Saturday. SummerSlam 1992 was held on Saturday, August 29 in England, but did not air until Monday, August 31.

WWE has not named the location for SummerSlam, but noted that it will be announced on NBC next Saturday, June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show. You can click here for our recent report on the SummerSlam venue and locations that have been considered. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is said to be the front-runner.

SummerSlam tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18.

WWE has also announced the next 21 dates on the summer return to touring. The tour was originally announced as a 25-city schedule, but now they have 27 dates confirmed. The new announcement includes weekend events billed as Supershows. Tickets for the remaining live events will go on sale Friday, June 11. The current line-up runs through Labor Day on Monday, September 6, which is the original date announced for the end of the tour.

Below is the full schedule that has been announced, with the 21 dates that were just announced today:

* Friday, July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX (Previously Announced)

* Sunday, July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX (Previously Announced)

* Monday, July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX (Previously Announced)

* Friday, July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH (Previously Announced)

* Saturday, July 24: Supershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

* Sunday, July 25: Supershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

* Monday, July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO (Previously Announced)

* Friday, July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN (Previously Announced)

* Saturday, July 31: Supershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

* Sunday, August 1: Supershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

* Monday, August 2: RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

* Friday, August 6: SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

* Saturday, August 7: Supershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL

* Sunday, August 8: Supershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL

* Monday, August 9: RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

* Friday, August 13: SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

* Saturday, August 14: Supershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AK

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL