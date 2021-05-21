Longtime WWE artist Rob Schamberger has taken to Twitter to react to the news of Velveteen Dream’s WWE release.

Schamberger called Dream “the single most unprofessional person” he has encountered in the wrestling business, while adding that the wrestler needs to do emotional work to become a better person.

Soon after news broke of Dream’s release, Schamberger tweeted:

Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told.

Schamberger’s work is printed on a variety of WWE merchandise, including t-shirt designs. He also hosts the Canvas 2 Canvas YouTube show in collaboration with the WWE Network. On the show, he typically unveils new portraits of past and current pro wrestlers.

Dream signed with WWE in Oct. 2015, following a run on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough earlier that year. He last appeared on WWE TV during the Dec. 23 episode of NXT where he lost a singles match to Adam Cole.

See below for Schamberger’s tweet: