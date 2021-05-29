Hired in November of 2018, Giancarlo Dittamo is among the WWE cuts this week, according to PWInsider.

Dittamo directed some well received documentary pieces including: Liv Forever (Liv Morgan’s WWE Network doc), a WWE YouTube video of “Ringside” Charlie Adorno, and the upcoming Superfan: The Story of Vladimir (WWE’s first-ever official Superfan).

It was considered a stunning exit, and Dittamo was called a “genius” by one WWE staffer who survived this week’s cuts. You can read our full report of other releases this week here.

Since his departure, Dittamo commented on Twitter, “onward & upward,” and “I got a lot more winning to do.” Before WWE, he worked for Game Changer Wrestling, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, and other digital media outside of pro wrestling.

Below is some of Dittamo’s work: