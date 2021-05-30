The fans have spoken and they want Mia Yim to get her SmackDown debut soon.
As noted, after Retribution was disbanded Mia Yim was moved to the SmackDown roster. She was originally scheduled to make her debut during the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.
Yim has not wrestled since losing to Nikki Cross on the December 31 edition of WWE Main Event.
The #WeWantMiaYim moment was started on Twitter a few days ago. Below are some tweets from the trend:
100% behind the #WeWantMiaYim movement, the HBIC‘s talent and voice is sorely needed! @MiaYim was one of the best women in #WWENXT, dynamic, strong and fierce as hell. She deserves this support! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RONPCWzYo0
— The Reel Show (@TheReelshowfm) May 30, 2021
I recently got back into wrestling because of
Mia Yim. Now I don’t get to see who I’m actually here for. #WeWantMiaYim pic.twitter.com/1vh24iL8pz
— Koopa (Rip DMX) (@RespectTheLogo) May 30, 2021
Years back I found out about the badass @MiaYim and ordered a compilation of her matches and was in awe, given the chance she’d light the smackdown roster competition on 🔥🔥 #WeWantMiaYim @WWE
— GentZilla (@ChivalrousArts) May 30, 2021
People who i want to see back in ring?@MiaYim
She got my interest through the last Months and i love the complette presence when she is where she belongs! Inring!
I hope there will be a comeback soon! One which is more than just jobbing.#WeWantMiaYim #SmackDown
— Katy McRae, Aka Rachel The Dragon Black? (@legitMcRae) May 30, 2021
#WeWantMiaYim WWE needs to make her debut happened
— Aieshia Parker 🥰🥰🥰 (@AieshiaParker5) May 30, 2021
#WeWantMiaYim i want mia yim to go to smackdown
— James Harmon (@bigboyjonny25) May 30, 2021
Hey @VinceMcMahon @bruceprichard @StephMcMahon @MiaYim is a 6 time woman’s champion before coming to #WWE so what the f--k are you guys waiting on book her debut on #SmackDown already #WeWantMiaYim pic.twitter.com/lE3pCchLjq
— Matthew ‘The Animal’ Laster (@matthewlaster89) May 30, 2021
She deserves the world!!! #HBIC #WeWantMiaYim let her show her potential @WWE @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/sNYUZEJjlg
— Orlando Hernandez (@Orlando96302781) May 30, 2021