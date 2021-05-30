The fans have spoken and they want Mia Yim to get her SmackDown debut soon.

As noted, after Retribution was disbanded Mia Yim was moved to the SmackDown roster. She was originally scheduled to make her debut during the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

Yim has not wrestled since losing to Nikki Cross on the December 31 edition of WWE Main Event.

The #WeWantMiaYim moment was started on Twitter a few days ago. Below are some tweets from the trend:

 

 