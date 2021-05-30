The fans have spoken and they want Mia Yim to get her SmackDown debut soon.

As noted, after Retribution was disbanded Mia Yim was moved to the SmackDown roster. She was originally scheduled to make her debut during the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

Yim has not wrestled since losing to Nikki Cross on the December 31 edition of WWE Main Event.

The #WeWantMiaYim moment was started on Twitter a few days ago. Below are some tweets from the trend:

100% behind the #WeWantMiaYim movement, the HBIC‘s talent and voice is sorely needed! @MiaYim was one of the best women in #WWENXT, dynamic, strong and fierce as hell. She deserves this support! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RONPCWzYo0 — The Reel Show (@TheReelshowfm) May 30, 2021

I recently got back into wrestling because of

Mia Yim. Now I don’t get to see who I’m actually here for. #WeWantMiaYim pic.twitter.com/1vh24iL8pz — Koopa (Rip DMX) (@RespectTheLogo) May 30, 2021

Years back I found out about the badass @MiaYim and ordered a compilation of her matches and was in awe, given the chance she’d light the smackdown roster competition on 🔥🔥 #WeWantMiaYim @WWE — GentZilla (@ChivalrousArts) May 30, 2021

People who i want to see back in ring?@MiaYim She got my interest through the last Months and i love the complette presence when she is where she belongs! Inring! I hope there will be a comeback soon! One which is more than just jobbing.#WeWantMiaYim #SmackDown — Katy McRae, Aka Rachel The Dragon Black? (@legitMcRae) May 30, 2021

#WeWantMiaYim WWE needs to make her debut happened — Aieshia Parker 🥰🥰🥰 (@AieshiaParker5) May 30, 2021