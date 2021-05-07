WWE has filed to trademark a new name for the returning Eva Marie.

As noted, a new vignette for Marie’s WWE return aired on this week’s RAW where she teased a new “Eva-lution” for the company. WWE filed to trademark that “Eva-lution” name on May 3.

The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Eva and her “Eva-lution” on the red brand, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the vignette that aired on Monday night: