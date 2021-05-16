WWE has filed to trademark the name “B-FAB” with the USPTO.

B-FAB is the new name of NXT wrestler Briana Brandy. She is part of the stable, Hit Row.

The stable was introduced on last Tuesday’s NXT episode. The other members of Hit Row are Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashantee Thee Adonis.

WWE filed “B-FAB” on May 12. Below is the trademark description:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment;

As reported earlier, WWE recently filed for two trademarks, “I’m Nobody’s B****” and “There’s Never A Bad Time To Have A Good Time.”