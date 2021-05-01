WWE has filed to trademark the “Top Dolla” name.

WWE filed to trademark “Top Dolla” for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use on April 27. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Top Dolla” is the nickname used by WWE NXT developmental talent AJ Francis, who is featured as one of the hosts on A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures show, along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Francis, who was signed by WWE in 2020, was with the NFL from 2013-2018.

There’s no word on if this means WWE is planning on bringing Francis to NXT TV soon, but we will keep you updated.

Maybe it’s the fact that I went undrafted, still lasted 5 years in the NFL only to cast aside after the best games of my career, but I couldn’t care less about the #NFLDraft — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis 🎥 (@AJFrancis410) April 30, 2021