WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase announced he’ll be appearing on this Tuesday’s NXT to continue his storyline with Cameron Grimes.

In the video below, DiBiase said he’s buying property in Florida so he can be a quick limo ride away from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando.

“You know, everybody is telling me, ‘Don’t buy property in Florida, it’s too hot. There’s never a winter season,'” DiBiase began. “You what I tell them? ‘I’m the Million Dollar Man and I’ll buy whatever I want.’ Besides, what’s another $20 million mansion in a state that has no income tax? But the best part about buying property in Orlando is it’s just a short limousine ride away from the Capitol Wrestling Center. That’s right, so Cameron Grimes, NXT Universe, I’ll see you this Tuesday on NXT.”

Grimes has since responded to the announcement:

“Great now my weekend is ruined! I’m going to be pouting on jet skis in the keys!”

Below is the updated card:

* Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed (Steel Cage Match for the NXT North American Championship)

* Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase to appear