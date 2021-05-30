WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and his girlfriend, Payge McMahon, announced they are heading to Bio Excellorator in Colombia to receive total body stem cell therapy.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video on his Twitter, revealing he is looking to get stem cell therapy for his neck, back, shoulders, and knees.

“Hey guys it’s me, Diamond Dallas Page, WWE Hall Of Famer. After years of pro wrestling beating up my body, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be heading to Medellin, Colombia to see my good friends at BIO Excellorator,” DDP said.

“Because they are gonna hook me up with some serious stem cells, in my neck, in my back, in my shoulders, and in my knees. I am looking for bio accelerator to take me from 65 years old to 65 years young. And that’s a fact.”

DDP also posted a photo at the airport as he and his girlfriend began their trip to Columbia.